Krispy Kreme, McDonald's, and more fast-food giants are giving away free food on Election Day

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on election day.

Election Day is bringing a wave for free food deals across the US.

Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts, while McDonald’s has a free “post-Halloween” pastry deal starting on Tuesday.

Boston Market has a late-night free sliders deal.

As Americans across the US vote on Tuesday, election day is bringing a wave of deals.

While few fast-food chains give workers time off to vote, many are giving customers free food.



Here is a round-up of where to get the best deals:

Krispy Kreme is giving customers free doughnuts if they visit on election day. The chain is also handing out “I Voted” stickers, in case customers voted early or by mail.

McDonald's is giving away Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll with the purchase of coffees starting on Tuesday. The "post-Halloween" deal will last from November 3 to 9.

Boston Market is giving away free sliders from 9 p.m. until close across the US on Tuesday, with no additional purchase necessary. The chain launched its new late night menu in October.

McAlister's Deli is doing a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich deal to celebrate National Sandwich Day, which also falls on November 3. Customers need to sign up for the chain's rewards program to access the deal.

Chilli's $US5 Presidente Margarita deal is ending on Tuesday. Customers can use the hashtag #PresidenteForPrez for a chance to win free Chilli's for a year.

