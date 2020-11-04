Krispy Kreme, McDonald's, and more fast-food giants are giving away free food on Election Day

- Election Day is bringing a wave for free food deals across the US.
- Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts, while McDonald’s has a free “post-Halloween” pastry deal starting on Tuesday.
- Boston Market has a late-night free sliders deal.
As Americans across the US vote on Tuesday, election day is bringing a wave of deals.
While few fast-food chains give workers time off to vote, many are giving customers free food.
Here is a round-up of where to get the best deals:
- Krispy Kreme is giving customers free doughnuts if they visit on election day. The chain is also handing out “I Voted” stickers, in case customers voted early or by mail.
- McDonald’s is giving away Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll with the purchase of coffees starting on Tuesday. The “post-Halloween” deal will last from November 3 to 9.
- Boston Market is giving away free sliders from 9 p.m. until close across the US on Tuesday, with no additional purchase necessary. The chain launched its new late night menu in October.
- McAlister’s Deli is doing a buy-one-get-one-free sandwich deal to celebrate National Sandwich Day, which also falls on November 3. Customers need to sign up for the chain’s rewards program to access the deal.
- Chilli’s $US5 Presidente Margarita deal is ending on Tuesday. Customers can use the hashtag #PresidenteForPrez for a chance to win free Chilli’s for a year.
