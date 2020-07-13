Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts — here's how to get some

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts this week.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Friday, July 17.

For every dozen doughnuts you buy, you can get a second dozen free to celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday.

“After 83 years, we’re still hot … and fresh … and delicious,” Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts this week.

On Friday, July 17, the doughnut chain will be giving away a dozen free Original Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of an original dozen doughnuts, to celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday.

“After 83 years, we’re still hot … and fresh … and delicious,” chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

The deal is available for people ordering doughnuts via takeout and through the drive-thru. While Krispy Kreme has been emphasising its delivery during the coronavirus pandemic, the free dozen doughnuts are not available for delivery.

Krispy Kreme also said it will extend its “Hot Light” hours, beginning its signalling of hot doughnuts earlier and ending it later in the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.