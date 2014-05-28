Krispy Kreme Has Created a $1800 Donut Using Edible Gold Leaf & 500-Year-Old Cognac

Source: Facebook

Meet the world’s most expensive donut. It took three days to make, is topped with 2002 Dom Perignon champagne, worth $250 a bottle, which was also turned into jelly, is gilded with edible 24ct gold leaf and dusted with edible diamonds.

Krispy Kreme, the US-founded company, made it for its UK outpost to celebrate – who knew there was one? – “National Doughnut Week”.

The Faberge egg of donuts was revealed at Selfridge’s Oxford Street store in London last week and is adorned with a 23ct gold-dusted Belgian white chocolate lotus flower, blossoms, ivy and butterflies and flavoured with a raspberry and Chateau d’Yquem crème and passionfruit glaze. It sits atop a cocktail made from raspberry and passionfruit syrup with 500-year-old Courvoisier de L’Esprit Cognac

The donut was given to a London make-up artists, Claudine Taylor, who, in a typically understated English way, was quoted as saying it looked too good to eat.

Meanwhile, the Business Insider test kitchen is experimenting with its own special Australian version and in keeping with the Budget austerity measures, it costs $6. Simply pour a bottle of Crown Lager over an Australian Krispy Kreme donut et voila!

We think Mark Oakley summed the whole thing up best with this modified picture on Facebook:

