The student famous for reselling Krispy Kreme doughnuts has been gifted a delivery van

AP Images Gonzalez, right, drove 270 miles every weekend.

The US student who was initially banned from reselling Krispy Kreme doughnuts before being made one of its independent operators was gifted with a new delivery van.

21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez was given the van at the FreightWaves LIVE conference in Chicago on Tuesday. FreightWaves partnered with Daimler for the gift.

In an interview at the conference, Gonzalez explained how he got into the business of reselling doughnuts and how it took off so quickly.

explained how he got into the business of reselling doughnuts and how it took off so quickly. Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The student banned from reselling Krispy Kreme doughnuts before he was taken on by the company as one of its independent operators has been gifted a brand new Daimler delivery van.

The gift was presented to 21-year-old Jayson Gonzalez while he was being interviewed by Business Insider’s Rachel Premack and FreightWaves CEO and founder Craig Fullerat at the FreightWaves LIVE conference in Chicago on Tuesday. FreightWaves partnered with Daimler to offer the gift.

Gonzalez shot to fame earlier this month after news of his business venture reselling Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and the company’s subsequent move to stop this, went viral.

St. Paul Pioneer Press was first to report on his savvy scheme. Gonzalez travelled 270 miles every weekend to his nearest Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, to purchase 100 boxes of doughnuts and bring these back to sell in Minneapolis-St. Paul, where there hasn’t been a Krispy Kreme store in 11 years.

Krispy Kreme initially asked him to shut down operations because of product quality and regulation concerns but relented after the story was picked up by the press.

Gonzalez explained on stage in the interview that he received a call from Krispy Kreme saying that it would take him on as an independent operator and sent him 500 boxes of doughnuts to sell. “It snowballed into his huge story,” he said.

Gonzalez also told the audience how he got his business venture off the ground. After he made one trip to Iowa to buy doughnuts for his girlfriend, he decided to see if could sell them elsewhere and put the idea out there on Facebook Marketplace.

The next day he had 300 replies, he said, and for the next seven months he travelled up to the store every weekend, packing his Ford Focus Sedan with dozens of boxes to bring back home and sell.

With a larger van at his disposal, Gonzalez will likely be able to up the number of boxes he collects from now on.

“That’s a Krispy Kreme mobile,” he said, admiring the new van shown on screen at the conference.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.