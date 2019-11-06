This 3-minute video shows how Krispy Kreme uses machines to make its mouthwatering doughnuts

Aaron Holmes
INSIDERYum.
  • Krispy Kreme makes over 20 million doughnuts per year, and one shop in Burbank, California, makes over 50,000 doughnuts a day.
  • To celebrate National Doughnut Day, watch this video that shows the technology behind the mouthwatering doughnut-making process.
  • Krispy Kreme makes its own dough in-house and cuts it into rings, which are proofed and fried.
  • The final step is glazing, giving the doughnuts the signature “Krispy” finish.
  • Krispy Kreme offers more than 32 types of doughnuts, ranging from classic to birthday cake.
  Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

This video was first published on February 22, 2018.

