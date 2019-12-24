Kris Jenner surprised Stormi with a playhouse, and the mini-mansion is equipped with kitchen appliances and a patio

Kylie Jenner/YouTube Kris Jenner surprised Stormi Webster with a playhouse in Kylie Jenner’s backyard.

Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel never disappoints fans who are eager for a peek inside the reality star’s extravagant closets, office, and home.

On Monday, Jenner shared a YouTube video titled “VLOG: My 2019 Christmas Decorations.” In the video, Jenner gave fans a look inside her festively decorated living, dining, and kitchen spaces – and later showed fans an exciting gift for Stormi.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube Kylie Jenner welcomed YouTube fans into her home while holding her daughter, Stormi.

Jenner’s home features multiple Christmas trees adorned in white and gold, along with various fluffy polar bear stuffed animals.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube Polar bear decorations in Kylie Jenner’s home.

But Jenner’s holiday decorations were only part of her entertaining new video tour. After showing her festive dining room and kitchen, Jenner hinted at the next portion of the vlog.

“Earlier today, my mum actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift of all time, and I filmed it,” Jenner said.

Jenner showed her mum tearing up before leading Kylie to the special gift for Stormi – an ornate playhouse that is essentially a mini-mansion fit for a queen. Stormi’s realistic playhouse can be seen through the glass doors of Kylie’s home.

“I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi’s age,” Kylie Jenner said as she followed her mum outside to tour Stormi’s new playhouse.

Upon walking up to the lifelike home, Jenner pointed out a detail that reminded her of the house she had growing up: a painted sign above the door that reads “Welcome friends.”

The camera follows Kris and Kylie Jenner into the home, which is complete with hyperrealistic details – including a door-knocker, a functioning air-conditioning unit, a faux fireplace, and a coordinated kitchenette.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube Stormi’s detailed playhouse, complete with a kitchen and fake fireplace.

The lower level of the playhouse has furniture that was in Kylie Jenner’s childhood playhouse. It even includes household items like ironing boards, which Kris Jenner seemed excited to point out.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube There’s a pink-and-yellow theme going on in the playhouse.

“This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,” Kris Jenner told her daughter while they shared an emotional moment in the playhouse.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube Kris and Kylie Jenner shared a mother-daughter hug.

The mother-daughter-duo – both dressed in festive attire, with Kylie wearing antlers and Kris wearing Santa-esque pajamas and a robe – embraced outside the detailed playhouse.

Then, it was time to show Stormi her new digs. Kris Jenner led her granddaughter to the home, where she rang the doorbell.

“It’s Stormi’s house!” Kris Jenner said.

Stormi appeared to be all smiles upon exploring her new play area.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube She seemed excited about the cooking area.

Stormi was eager to open the cabinets, which Kris Jenner suggested could be a good place to store lips kits from Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube Stormi looked down from the home’s balcony, which is complete with a wooden railing.

Then, the soon-to-be 2-year-old explored the second level of the home, which has a realistic banister and balcony and connects to an outdoor patio.

Stormi then had a field day with the doorbell – and after ringing it one too many times, Kris Jenner shared a reminder to herself to “get that doorbell disconnected.”

Kylie Jenner/YouTube Stormi got a kick out of the functioning doorbell.

While fans and followers of the Kardashian-Jenner clan can likely agree that Stormi’s playhouse is over-the-top, the excitement on her face and the emotional moments between Kris and Kylie Jenner were that of pure joy.

Watch the full video from Kylie Jenner on her YouTube channel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.