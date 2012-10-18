Kris Jenner Saved Khloe Kardashian's 'X Factor' Deal With Fierce Negotiating—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyKhloe Kardashian’s new “X Factor” hosting deal almost fell apart, but mumager Kris Jenner “knows how to make sh*t happen.” Sources connected to the deal tell TMZ “negotiations had come to a grinding halt because E! and FOX couldn’t seem to work out a deal that would allow Khloe to appear on both networks … When Jenner got word of the hold up she stepped in over the agents, over everyone and forced both networks to sit down with her and hash out a deal, which they eventually did.”
- Screenwriter Paul Attanasio has been tapped to rewrite the “Scarface” remake at Universal. The film is a contemporary spin on the story first told in the 1932 film and then in 1983. Attanasio’s credits include the series “House,” along with “Donnie Brasco” and “Quiz Show.”
- Robert De Niro and his wife are homeless in NYC after a fire damaged their Central Park West apartment that’s now “not livable” and and now the actor can’t find anywhere else suitable to call home.
- ABC primetime soap “Revenge” has teamed up with Target and Neiman Marcus for a November 11 product integration episode. All network ad space will feature the content incorporating Target/Neiman Marcus clothes. Only local affiliate ad space will feature other advertisers.
- Jamie Foxx says the Quentin Tarantino-directed “Django Unchained” will be “the truest depiction of slavery [on screen], in terms of how tough and brutal it was. When you see the movie you’ll automatically go back to the time and the way slaves were treated. It’s really going to make people look at the time in a different way.”
- The latest “Bachelorette” couple Emily Maynard and Jef Holm have confirmed their split, telling People magazine: “It was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision … I have nothing but respect and love for Jef and his family, but ultimately we are just at different points in our lives.”
- Demi Moore is “jealous and frustrated” by her ex-Ashton Kutcher’s new romance with 29-year-old Mila Kunis.
SEE ALSO: New emails hurt Dish ‘in a big way’ in battle against AMC >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.