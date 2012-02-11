Kris Jenner Is The New Spokeswoman For 'Female Viagra'—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
  • Kris Jenner is the new spokeswoman for “female Viagra.” Is there anything she won’t promote?
  • Adam Levine just started a record label of his own and signed “Glee” star Matthew Morrison.
  • Was Macauly Culkin left “Home Alone” too long? The actor is now scary skinny.
  • Minka Kelly rushed off the catwalk to help Wilmer Valderrama celebrate his birthday in NYC.
  • Katharine McPhee says five hour dance rehearsals got her in “Smash”-ing shape, reveals bikini body.
  • “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes was a hit on “Glee” and will now appear as a regular guest star on the FOX show.
  • LeAnn Rimes addresses Chelsea Handler’s s–t-talking: “I was laughing at you laughing at me.” Watch below:

                           

