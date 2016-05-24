Kris Jenner's $105,000-a-year business school allegedly has a troubled past

The matriarch of the Kardashian family empire has a new venture, and it reportedly has a questionable past.

Kris Jenner is the face and chairwoman of the new Legacy Business School, a “new kind of education experience,” as its website describes it, in which “popular culture and passion” are infused with the learning.

But it turns out that the school is linked to a European university targeted in lawsuits.

According to The Daily Beast, Legacy Business School once operated under the name European School of Economics, a for-profit organisation that the New York State Education Department claims illegally advertised and granted bachelor’s and master’s degrees without state permission.

ESE also faced huge debt, which includes $88,930 to a marketing agency, $4,336 to a florist, $3,528 to a limousine company, and $92,000 in unpaid rent to the Empire State Building.

Though officials at Legacy Business School told The Daily Beast that it’s a new school, it has the same address, phone number, and CEO, Alessandro Nomellini, as the European School of Economics.

The school is presently headquartered at the Trump Tower in Manhattan and is launching a satellite campus in Dubai. Tuition can cost up to $105,360 per year. The first 100 students accepted and enrolled get a chance to have an exclusive dinner with Jenner.

“As someone who always expects the best, I was drawn to Alessandro’s concept of a white-glove business school, offering the finest amenities, with luxuries that you’d expect from a school created for the global elite,” Jenner told a group of press in Dubai in April.

“It’s really going to give students access to new jobs that there never were before,” Jenner, an executive producer on the E! reality shows starring her family, added. “Students can learn how to be a fashion blogger or a designer, for example, but also be taught how important it is to implement the branding and management behind it. There’s definitely a focus on business and fashion.”

It’s unclear if Jenner is aware of the school’s alleged connection with ESE. Requests made by The Daily Beast for her comment were never returned.

Kris Jenner’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Read the complete Daily Beast story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.