Kris Humphries Taunts Kanye West On Twitter After Signing His $24 Million Contract

Kris Humphries took a little jab at Kanye West after he re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets today.
Back in April, Kanye totally ripped the Hump in a verse on his song “Cold.” The lyrics:
And I’ll admit, I fell in love with Kim
‘Round the same time she had fell in love wit’ him
Well, that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thing
Lucky I ain’t have Jay drop ‘im from the team
For the uninitiated: Humphries was with Kim Kardashian at roughly the same time Kanye got together with her. Jay-Z is a part-owner of the Nets. Kanye is Jay-Z’s friend.
Today, Humphries threw the diss back in Kanye’s face, twisting the lyrics after earning $24 million of Jay-Z’s money (@S_C_ is Jay-Z’s Twitter handle):
Photo: twitter.com
