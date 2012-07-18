Kris Humphries Taunts Kanye West On Twitter After Signing His $24 Million Contract

Kris Humphries took a little jab at Kanye West after he re-signed with the Brooklyn Nets today.



Back in April, Kanye totally ripped the Hump in a verse on his song “Cold.” The lyrics:

And I’ll admit, I fell in love with Kim

‘Round the same time she had fell in love wit’ him

Well, that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thing

Lucky I ain’t have Jay drop ‘im from the team

For the uninitiated: Humphries was with Kim Kardashian at roughly the same time Kanye got together with her. Jay-Z is a part-owner of the Nets. Kanye is Jay-Z’s friend.

Today, Humphries threw the diss back in Kanye’s face, twisting the lyrics after earning $24 million of Jay-Z’s money (@S_C_ is Jay-Z’s Twitter handle):

Photo: twitter.com

