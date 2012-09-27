Kris Humphries: The Brooklyn Nets Will Be Better Than The New York Knicks

Kris Humphries spent yesterday in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn educating kids on eating healthy and staying fit.



We caught up with Humphries and talked to the Brooklyn Nets starting power forward about working out, resisting the temptations that New York City has to offer, and the one junk food that he can’t resist.

He also tells us that the Brooklyn Nets will end the season with a better record than the New York Knicks. The fight for New York begins!

Watch our interview with Kris Humphries below:

Produced by William Wei

