Here's A Picture Of The Injuries Kris Humphries Suffered In His Fight With Rajon Rondo

Kris Humphries and Rajon Rondo got into a fight last night in the second quarter of the Celtics-Nets game. Rondo definitely threw the first punch, but both were ejected.



After the game Humphries tweeted out this picture of the damage. Some pretty gross scratches, but it looks like he’ll be OK:

Photo: @KrisHumphries

Here’s the video, if you haven’t seen it yet. After Humphries fouled Kevin Garnett on the low block, Rondo started shoving him, the two of them locked arms, and the brawl eventually went tumbling into the crowd.

The Nets won 95-83:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

