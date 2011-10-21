A Kardashian Husband's Lap Dance Tweets And Scarlett's New Boyfriend — Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Rachel McAdams joined Canadian protestors at Occupy Bay Street yesterday afternoon. Click here to see what other celebrities have lent their cred (or whatever) to the movement.
- Jessica Simpson is, indeed, pregnant — and supposedly locked down half a mil for the OK! cover story.
- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola of “Jersey Shore” have broken up. We’re confused as to why this is being addressed in real life.
- Now that she’s married, Kim Kardashian makes the perfect “Headed for Divorce?!?” cover subject. And luckily for the tabloids, two girls in Miami apparently tweeted about giving Kris Humphries lap dances.
- “Law and Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay adopted her second child in six months.
- Behold the beginnings of ScarJoJoGoLev. Scarlett Johansson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt were spotted making out in New York.
