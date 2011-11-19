Kris Humphries Is Acting Just Like A Kardashian -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Kris Humphries has taken a page out of the Kris Jenner playbook — he had a press conference last night at Trump SoHo Hotel, supposedly to announce that he is the new spokesman for Sector Watches, but probably really just to have a press conference.
- And speaking of the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian supposedly reached her breaking point when she saw Kris bad-mouthing her family on footage of “Kourtney & Kim Take New York.”
- Natalie Wood’s mysterious death is being reopened as a homicide investigation because of a book written by the captain of the boat she fell off of.
- It’s straight back to work for Ashton Kutcher — just hours after Demi Moore announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband of six years, he was spotted on the set of “Two and a Half Men.”
- TMZ is reporting that Ryan Seacrest is being sued by a girl who attended a party where the upcoming reality show “Shahs of Sunset,” which is being referred to as the “Persian Jersey Shore,” was taping. She says she was made to look like a bully and has been humiliated.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.