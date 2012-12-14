An NBA Referee Needlessly Blocked A Kris Humphries Free Throw Attempt

Photo: YouTube

For a role player who averages eight points and eight rebounds per game, Kris Humphries gets ripped on a lot.Last year he was voted the most hated player in the NBA and got booed at every road game. This year he got ejected for getting attacked by Rajon Rondo, and almost everyone agreed that Rondo got off light with just a two-game suspension.



Sometimes it seems like the guy just can’t catch a break.

It continued last night, when referee Courtney Kirkland sprinted at Humphries from the baseline to block his free throw attempt during Brooklyn’s bounce-back win over Toronto.

Kirkland was trying to let a Raptors player check into the game. But instead of blowing his whistle over and over again until Humphries realised what was happening, he straight-up swapped his foul shot.

YES, the channel that broadcasts Nets games locally, named it the Play of the Game. We’ve never seen this:

