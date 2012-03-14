Help Us Figure Out What Kris Humphries Means By This Drowning Baby Analogy

Photo: AP

After reality TV star, part-time lawyer, and NBA power forward Kris Humphries dominated the Bucks with 31 points and 18 rebounds last night, he was asked if he’d waive his no-trade clause by Newark Star-Ledger writer Colin Stephenson.As Eric Freeman at Ball Don’t Lie first pointed out, his response was absurd:



“Would you jump off a bridge? It depends how high the water is (or) if there was a drowning baby in the water. I mean, because you (might) jump off in the summer, if it was warm out, (and) you know the water was deep underneath.”

He then explained himself, saying, “It’s all circumstantial, is the point I’m trying to make.”

So if we have this right, the Lakers are a relatively low bridge spanning a river filled with drowning babies on a warm summer’s afternoon. And the Bobcats are a 1,000-foot high suspension bridge over a dried-out river basin in winter when all the babies are safe at home?

