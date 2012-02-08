Kris Humphries Wants TMZ To Broadcast His Divorce Trial In Order To 'Expose The M.O. Of Reality TV'

Photo: AP

Kris Humphries and his lawyer want to dispel the public perception that he’s a fame-seeking wannabe by letting TMZ and other TV stations broadcast his divorce trial, TMZ reports.From TMZ:



Kris and his lawyer, Lee Hutton, want to “expose the M.O. of reality TV” by proving Kim had no intention of staying married to him, but just wanted big ratings for her reality show.

No one actually thinks that reality TV is real at this point.

But that’s not stopping Humphries from taking his battle against the authenticity of Keeping Up to a web-streamed court of law.

TMZ basically works for the Kardashians, so the rest of their article is all about how Kim’s right and Kris is wrong. But you can read it here.

