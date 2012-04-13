PRESENTING: The Single Greatest Athlete Tweet Of All Time

Photo: @KrisHumphries

New Jersey Nets forward Kris Humphries tweeted this a week ago, but somehow we only just discovered it this afternoon.



This is the best tweet an athlete has ever tweeted. Here’s why:

1. Plot twists. This tweet is a series of bait and switches.

“Just offered a homeless person money” (Oh wow, Kris Humphries is so nice.)

“but got rejected” (What! I hate homeless people.)

“because it turns out they weren’t homeless.” (OMG Kris Humphries you idiot just because people aren’t wearing the Kardashian Kollection doesn’t mean they’re homeless. He’s the worst.)

“Only in NY.” (Wait, does he REALLY think this is some sort of honest mistake?)

Hack writers and artists have been trying and failing to construct 140-character “stories” since the dawn of Twitter. But it was Humphries, the has-been reality star, who was able to craft a truly compelling narrative in an impossibly small space.

2. Ambiguity. It seems like he’s making a joke about something here. But what is it? Is he referencing hipster fashion? Is he poking fun at himself? What is happening?

The tweet is undeniably funny. But at the same time, we aren’t really sure what it’s about, or if it’s meant to be about anything at all.

3. Immediacy. Twitter is a real-time medium, and this is seemingly a real-time tweet. Humphries shot this out as he was walking away from the non-homeless person, ostensibly while the person was still within sight.

And in that way, the tweet is authentic. It’s true to the medium.

