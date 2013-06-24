This Smartwatch Lets You Answer Calls And Change Songs By Waving Your Hand

There’s a new smartwatch aiming to beat tech giants like Apple and Google to the market.



We first saw the news on 9to5Mac.

The Kreyos Meteor is compatible with iPhone, Android, and Windows Phone 8. You can wear the device on your wrist, clip it onto your belt or bike, or wear it around your neck.

It syncs with your smartphone’s voice command system for doing things like answering phone calls, responding to text messages, and posting to Facebook. The Meteor also features gesture controls so you can interact with the device just by moving your hand.

There are now a variety of smartwatches available today or with imminent plans to come to market. But there’s still time for a company to dominate the smartwatch market. That’s why it’s important for any smartwatch that comes out to offer some unique features.

Any successful smartwatch will need to be able to do more than just push notifications, and offer the ability to reply to messages and post to social media.

With Kreyos, a pretty cool added feature is the ability to track steps, stairs climbed, distance traveled, and calories burned.

Kreyos is looking to raise $100,000 on crowdfunding site Indiegogo. So far, it’s raised nearly $50,000 from 536 backers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.