Russia's Alleged Propaganda Talking Points Leaked

A list of propaganda stories prepared for Russian news stations by the Kremlin have apparently been leaked by a Russian internet group called “Anonymous International,” Global Voices reports.

The list of prepared topics instructs television journalists to focus on praising the annexation and development of Crimea, while simultaneously portraying the Ukrainian revolution as being run by fascists and extremely damaging to Ukraine as a whole.

Kevin Rothrock of Global Voices includes this translation of the first two sections of propaganda instructions:

Topic — Crimea Main points 1. It should be clarified that 23 years within an independent Ukraine largely degraded Crimea, and the authorities in Kiev are to blame. The goal of Russian authorities now is ensuring the emergence of a new life on the peninsula, bringing Crimea up to Russia’s national standards of quality of life. Cleaning the Augean stables left by Ukrainian authorities cannot be accomplished overnight, but the work is underway, and Crimeans will be seeing it every day. By order of Vladimir Putin, a number of key ministers will visit Crimea and Sevastopol. Next week, several other members of the cabinet are expected to make the trip, as well. 2. Please make an active effort in your work to promote the summer vacation season in Crimea: it’s nearby, safe, among our own people.

Topic — Ukraine The bottom line for informational work: – there is an atmosphere of lawlessness and growing chaos: Nazis occupy key government posts, the Interior Ministry is paralysed by fear (all the tough talk after the death of [Right Sector general] Aleksandr Muzychko has remained only words), crime is rampant, stupefied by its own impunity, and rising under the guise of “Maidan” activism; – the economy is spinning out of control: money that was drying up before [Maidan] is still absent; a rise in taxes in the very near future has been announced, along with cuts to welfare benefits and a government budget sequester; – in this context, bickering over power looks especially cynical.

Anonymous International says that the guidelines were created by the Putin administration. Russia has not responded to these allegations.

Notably, Russia President Vladimir Putin made similar comments in conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama, according to a handout from the Kremlin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.