The Kremlin Was Warned 20 Years Ago To Not Appoint Putin To Any Government Positions

The Russian government was warned 20 years ago not to appoint Vladimir Putin to “any other positions” because he was accused in a corruption scandal as a public official in St. Petersburg, The Telegraph reports.Hundreds of scanned letters and papers to this effect were published on Facebook on Tuesday by friends of Marina Salye, a former member of St Petersburg city council who launched an inquiry into Putin’s office in the early 1990s, and who died earlier this month at the age of 77.



Salye’s documents suggest that Putin, then head of St Petersburg’s committee for foreign relations, issued permits to Russian companies export raw materials abroad for meat, fruit, sugar, and other produce, because the city was facing severe food shortages. But although $100 million worth of goods were sent from Russia, no food was delivered in exchange.

Putin has always denied any wrongdoing.

The archive published online includes a letter from Russia’s chief state inspector warning that Putin could be removed from his post in St Petersburg because of the alleged corruption, and telling the federal government not to appoint Putin “to any other positions” until the case was examined.

While the city council passed a resolution to sack Putin, St Petersburg’s mayor refused to do so. Instead, he promoted him to be his deputy, and no investigation was carried out. The rest, as they say, is history.

