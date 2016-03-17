The Kremlin is furious about Donald Trump's latest campaign ad

The Kremlin has criticised Donald Trump’s latest presidential election video, which it says is “demonizing” to Russia.

The clip, posted to Instagram, implies that Hillary Clinton is unable to deal with America’s toughest opponents, which it presents as ISIS and Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin throwing a man in a Judo match and an ISIS soldier pointing a gun at the camera, before cutting to Hillary Clinton barking like a dog.

Is this what we want for a President? A video posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Mar 16, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

“I saw this clip. I do not know for sure if [President] Vladimir Putin saw it. [But] our attitude is negative,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a teleconference with reporters, according to Reuters.

“It’s an open secret for us that demonizing Russia and whatever is linked to Russia is unfortunately a mandatory hallmark of America’s election campaign. We always sincerely regret this and wish the [U.S.] electoral process was conducted without such references to our country,” he added.

Trump looks likely to win the GOP nomination outright, and has since shifted his campaign’s focus to targeting his probable Democrat rival, Hillary Clinton.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.