Henry 'Barbarian at the Gate' Kravis said it was 'scary' when Trump floated his name for Treasury Secretary

Legendary private equity chief Henry Kravis said it was “scary” when Donald Trump floated his name as a possible Treasury Secretary if he were to be elected president.

“That was scary when he said that,” Kravis said at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen on Monday, according to Bloomberg News.

Kravis, 71, and the firm he co-founded, KKR, were immortalised in the bestselling-book “Barbarians at the Gate,” which chronicled the historic leveraged buyout of tobacco/food company RJR Nabisco.

Shortly after Trump launched his campaign, he appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” On the show, the billionaire real-estate magnate said that he knows “the smartest guys on Wall Street” and the “best negotiators.”

“I know the overrated guys, the underrated guys, the guys that nobody ever heard of who are killers who are great. We’ve got to use those people,” Trump said.

When asked who he would pick for Treasury Secretary, Trump responded: “I’d like guys like Jack Welch. I like guys like Henry Kravis. I’d love to bring my friend Carl Icahn, you know, I mean, we have people that are great…we don’t use them, Joe. We use people who are soft, and weak, and frankly, stupid and incompetent.”

Icahn already declined Trump’s proposal. The famed billionaire investor wrote on his blog that he does “not get up early enough in the morning to accept this opportunity.”



It sounds like Kravis isn’t interested either.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.