Krauthammer On Clinton Shout-Out: 'I’m Toast, Maybe NPR Will Take Me'

At one point during his press room filibuster the other day former President Bill Clinton noted he thought Charles Krauthammer — whose recent, much talked-about column declared Obama to be the big winner in the tax deal — was a brilliant man.”



Krauthammer jokingly responded on Hannity that perhaps NPR would take him now.

“Well, you know when you get praise from President Clinton and you’re from my side of the aisle, that means that my career is done. I mean, I’m toast. Maybe NPR will take me…they’ve got a spot where Juan Williams used to be..but otherwise I’m done.”

Vid below.

