KRAUTHAMMER: New Obamacare Delay Is 'The Kind Of Stuff You Do In A Banana Republic'

Brett LoGiurato
Charles KrauthammerFox News

Conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer said Monday that the new delay in the implementation of the Affordable Care Act’s employer mandate is “the stuff you do in a banana republic.”

“I mean this is stuff that that you do in a banana republic,” Krauthammer said Monday on Fox News’ “Special Report.”

“It’s as if the law is simply a blackboard on which Obama writes any number he wants, any delay he wants, and any provision. It’ s now reached a point where it is so endemic that nobody even notices or complains.”

The Obama administration announced on Monday that it will delay the mandate’s penalty for small businesses with 50-99 workers. It will also adjust some of the requirements for larger employers.

Under the new Treasury Department rules, businesses with 100 employees or more must offer coverage to at least 70% of full-time workers in 2015 and 95% in 2016, or face a penalty.

It’s the second consecutive year the Obama administration has delayed part of the employer mandate, amid concerns from the small-business community about the health-care law’s effect on business. Krauthammer’s “banana republic” comment stemmed from the notion that it was meant to assuage business concerns ahead of the 2014 midterm elections.

“It’s changing a law in the way that you are not allowed to do,” Krauthammer said.

The administration took pains to emphasise that the change will not affect many people, as about 96% of employers are not currently subject to the mandate.

Here’s the clip, via Fox News:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.