KRAUTHAMMER: Expect An ‘Extremely Aggressive And Partisan’ State Of The Union From Obama Tonight

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer predicted that tomorrow night’s State of the Union address will be the political counterpart to President Barack Obama’s fundamentally “ideological” inaugural speech.



“Well, I’m not sure it will be a speech about ideas or programs,” Krauthammer said. “In fact, if the inaugural address was this sort of extraordinarily ideological address, I think the State of the Union is going to be extremely aggressive and partisan.

“Obama is still campaigning. He hasn’t stopped. Part one was to re-win the presidency, which he did. But now he is continuing it. His idea — the objective, the political objective — now is to reduce, to fracture, to marginalize the Republicans in the House who were the ones that stopped the agenda in years three and four of his presidency, and who he has to marginalize if he wants to enact his agenda in the second term.”

The president’s real objective is to attack the GOP’s position on the automatic spending cuts that are set to be triggered by sequestration, Krauthammer said.

“He is going to really hammer the Republicans on the sequester — that is, the automatic spending cuts, which Republicans in the House have announced they’re going to allow to be enacted unless Obama offers alternate cuts,” Krauthammer continued.

“Obama wants a hike in taxes. He is going to be, I predict, tomorrow night extremely aggressive against Republicans on this. And he will then go through the litany of all the horrible stuff that is going to happen, if the sequester happens.

“You know, all the food stamps out of the mouth of babes because the Republicans are protecting the oil companies, corporate jet owners and the rich, et cetera, the usual suspects. I bet you it’s going to be the heart of the speech, and it’s all to be able to beat back the Republicans so he can control Washington.”

