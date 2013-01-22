KRAUTHAMMER: Obama Declared 'The End Of Reaganism' And That 'Big Government Is Back'

Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer called President Barack Obama’s inauguration speech an “amazing” and “important” one — for the themes of progressivism and what Krauthammer called an “ode to big government.”



“I thought it was an amazing speech, and historically very important,” Krauthammer said on Fox News in the aftermath of the speech. “This was really Obama unbound. And I think what’s most interesting is that Obama basically is declaring the end of Reaganism.”

In his famous 1981 inaugural speech, Ronald Reagan said that government “is the problem” — not the solution. Krauthammer said that Obama’s, on contrast, was a “rebuke” to Reagan.

“This speech today was an ode to big government. It was a hymn to big government,” he said.

Krauthammer noted what others have pointed out — that Obama’s speech focused on liberal themes, with climate change, entitlements, and gay rights among them. He chided Obama for making little mention of the economy or the federal deficit.

“Obama had zero interest in that, and this was a declaration that his interest is to restore us to the liberal ascendency,” Krauthammer said.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Fox News:

