KRAUTHAMMER: The New York Times' Benghazi Bombshell Was Published To 'Protect Hillary'

Conservative commentator Charles Krauthammer said Monday that the sole reason The New York Times published a months-long investigation into the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya, was to provide political cover to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“The reason The Times invested all the effort and time in this and put it on the front page is precisely a way to protect the Democrats, to deflect the issue, to protect Hillary,” Krauthammer said Monday on Fox News’ “Special Report.”

His charge was an echo of a claim made Monday by Rep. Lynn Westmoreland (R-Ga.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, who said that the paper was laying the “groundwork” for a Clinton campaign. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said he found the timing of the piece “odd.”

The Republican charges were dismissed Monday in a scathing blog post from editorial page editor Andrew Rosenthal, who called their accusations “hilarious.”

Krauthammer, though, said that Rosenthal “gave the game away.”

“By being defensive about this, he’s making it quite obvious,” Krauthammer said. “… It’s obviously a political move.”

The most controversial bit of reporting in David Kirkpatrick’s months-long investigation is that no evidence links al-Qaeda to any role in 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.

Instead, the report says that an American-made video, in large part, fuelled the attack. The attack was not well-planned, according to the report, but it also was not a completely spontaneous reaction to the video.

Watch the full clip of Krauthammer below (his key comments come in the last minute of the clip):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.