Krauthammer Slams Press For Fury Over Obama's Golf Game: 'Biggest Non-Story Since The Kardashian Weddings'

Conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer dismissed the press’ outrage over its lack of access to President Barack Obama over the weekend, calling it a “non-story.”



The fury reached its head when the White House press corps issued a statement slamming the White House’s lack of transparency after a golf game with Obama and Tiger Woods went unseen. Krauthammer said the complaining was over a “trivial issue.”

“If the guy wants to play golf, the guy deserves a couple of days off,” Krauthammer said on The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News Monday night.

“He wants privacy? Big deal. This is the biggest non-story that the media have created since the Kardashian weddings.”

Host Bill O’Reilly asked Krauthammer if Woods’ “dubious” history lent any credence to the press’ outrage.

“I don’t think Obama’s out there with Tiger receiving marital advice. I think he’s receiving advice on how to line up a putt,” Krauthammer said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Fox News:

