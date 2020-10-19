James Krause wants to beat up Joaquin Buckley, the viral UFC fighter who impressed Donald Trump

James Krause outpointed Claudio Silva in Saturday’s welterweight match on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Krause then told reporters after his win that he’d happily fight the UFC’s newest overnight sensation Joaquin Buckley, even if it meant having to go up to middleweight to fight him.

Buckley captured the imagination of the internet the weekend before when he landed a jump spinning back kick which knocked his opponent out – it was only the fourth time such a move had happened in UFC history.

The US president Donald Trump was so impressed with the finish that he called UFC boss Dana White and said: “Oh my God.”

Krause called it a “beautiful knockout” but said Buckley as a person is a “s— box.”

FIGHT ISLAND â€” American fighter James Krause scored a unanimous decision win Saturday in his welterweight match against Claudio Silva.

After the victory, when he spoke to reporters, which advanced his pro MMA record 28 wins (eight knockouts, 14 submissions, and six decisions) against eight losses, he appeared eager to fight Joaquin Buckley.

Buckley had posted a victory on Fight Island, the UFC’s ongoing combat sports festival in Abu Dhabi, the weekend before Krause’s 170-pound win over Silva.

Buckley captured the internet’s imagination when he landed a jump spinning back kick that knocked out his opponent Impa Kasanganay in an instant.

It was an unconventional move that has yielded a knockout only four times in UFC history and stunned Octagonside onlookers who were photographed open-mouthed and with their hands above their heads.

The UFC’s social media channel called it the “most unbelievable” knockout in its entire history.

The UFC boss Dana White even received a call from the US President Donald Trump, who said to him: “Oh my God, this Buckley knockout â€¦ have you ever seen anything like this?”

White responded: “Mr. President, nobody has ever seen anything like this. It’s the most viral thing on the internet.”

Krause told the media at a post-event press conference inside the Flash Forum on Fight Island was indeed “a beautiful knockout” but claimed people are now overrating the fighter’s abilities as Buckley is “a clown.”

“The dude’s a s— box,” Krause said. “He’s from my neck of the woods and all he does is sit on social media and talk s— all day.

“He called me to come train. I don’t want that type of culture in my gym, I don’t need that type of culture. No. He took offence to it, and it is what it is. And he can get it, too.”

Krause even told us that he would take a fight against Buckley at the middleweight limit of 185-pounds if it meant getting a chance to “whoop his arse.”

Buckley’s Octagon return is booked for UFC 255, a November pay-per-view event when the UFC returns to its Las Vegas base.

Krause’s next fight is yet to be determined.

