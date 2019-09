Britain just arrested the Tchenguiz brothers in a raid related to the failure of Icelandic bank Kraupthing.



Now look back at Kraupthing before the bust. This ridiculous ad brags of 500% growth in three years, amidst a montage of Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr., the moon landing, the Matrix and Lawrence Of Arabia.

