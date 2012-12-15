Raising The Medicare Availability Age Will Cost Lives, But...

Naked Capitalism featured a piece today by Matt Stoller (Link). The not so surprising conclusion by Matt was that moving the age for Medicare availability from 65 to 67 will actually cost some lives. The article concludes that the two-year change in federal medical coverage will result in 1,261 additional deaths each year.



I’m reading this, thinking, “Hey, that’s not so bad!” Matt saw it differently:

“Or we could leave things as they are, with a Medicare age at 65, and no extra seniors need die.”

I’m not sure that Stoller is right about this. I wish he were, but the numbers say he’s wrong. The fact is, hard choices have to be made, and yes, people will die as a result. The article fails to analyse the benefits of moving the Medicare puzzle around. Fortunately, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) answered this question back in January (Link). The conclusion:

“CBO estimates that raising the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 67 would reduce federal Medicare outlays, net of premiums and other offsetting receipts, by $148 billion from 2012 through 2021.”

Take the two estimates together, total Early Exiters (EEs) over 10 years = 12,610. This means the overall savings comes to a very tidy $11.7m per EE. A big bang for the buck, so to speak.