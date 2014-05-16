The CNBC Exec Who Developed 'Mad Money' Is Leaving To Reinvent An Iconic Wall Street TV Show

Long time CNBC executive Susan Krakower is leaving CNBC to restart iconic finance show ‘Wall Street Week’ with Skybridge Capital, says a source close to the situation.

Krawkower is best known for developing shows like ‘Fast Money’ and ‘Mad Money’. She has been at CNBC since 2002.

Skybridge is a fund of funds and hedge fund advisory firm helmed by Anthony Scaramucci.

It is unclear how this new iteration of ‘Wall Street Week’ will be distributed — on television or digitally. Back when the show first debuted in 1970 it was produced by Maryland Public Television, and then started airing on PBS nation wide in 1972. The show ran until 2005.

[UPDATE] The press release just came out:

Las Vegas, NV (May 15, 2014) — SkyBridge Capital (SkyBridge), a global investment management firm and producer of the SALT Conferencecurrently underway in Las Vegas, today announced it has licensed the rights to the iconic financial television program “Wall Street Week” from Maryland Public Television. Susan Krakower and Raymond Borelli, both formerly of CNBC, have joined SkyBridge to oversee creative development, programming and distribution plans for the show’s revival. The new Wall Street Week will be an extension of the content, people and predictions that have been the hallmark of the SALT conference since its inception six years ago. SkyBridge will develop a weekly show and ancillary content utilising the “Wall Street Week” (WSW) moniker. WSW, originally hosted by Louis Rukeyser, was the must-watch program among investors Friday nights on PBS for 35 years (1970-2005). At its peak, the show aired on more than 300 stations nationwide and had over four million weekly viewers. “‘Wall Street Week’ was once the most powerful name in financial television. We will recreate the premier platform for both retail and institutional investors to tune in for a thoughtful analysis of the markets and other relevant financial topics,” said Anthony Scaramucci, founder and co-managing partner of SkyBridge. Ms. Krakower will join SkyBridge as Chief Creative Officer on June 2. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of strategic programming and development at CNBC. In her more than 11 years with the leading financial network, Ms. Krakower was responsible for the creation of numerous programs, including “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” and “Fast Money,” two programs that redefined business news. Mr. Borelli has joined SkyBridge as a managing director of content this past December. Previously, he was senior vice president in charge of strategic research, scheduling and long form programming at CNBC. Mr. Borelli brings more than 25 years of media experience to SkyBridge, having previously held leadership roles at NBC, Fox Broadcasting and the National Basketball Association. Victor Oviedo, partner and Chief Innovation Officer at SkyBridge, who originated the SALT Conference commented, “We are excited to welcome Susan and Ray to our team. Their combined breadth of programming and media industry experience will serve as a tremendous asset as we build on this initiative — the first of many to extend the impactful content of SALT year-round.”

