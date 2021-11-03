Kraken won’t list shiba inu after promising to offer the dogecoin spin-off on its exchange – and the SHIBarmy are not happy

Sad shiba inu Aji Waluyo

Kraken said in a tweet on Tuesday it would not list shiba inu, despite having promised fans of the coin it would.

The crypto exchange had initially said it would list shiba inu Tuesday if its tweet amassed more than 2,000 likes.

The so-called SHIBarmy of fans reacted with frustration, saying Kraken had broken its promise.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has decided to not list shiba inu, despite promising fans of the dogecoin spin-off in a tweet on Tuesday that it would do so if its post gathered at least 2,000 likes.

Within minutes of posting the promise on Monday, Kraken’s tweet easily hit that target. By Tuesday, the post had surpassed the goal and garnered almost 60,000 likes. The so-called SHIBarmy of keen fans had already driven the doge-themed coin to record highs of almost $US0.000090 last week, before taking a breather.

But Kraken said in a Twitter thread on Tuesday it had decided to not list the coin after all. “There’s more work for us to do as we move through our listing review process,” the crypto exchange said.

The shiba inu community wasn’t happy. Many users questioned why the exchange would make a pledge it did not intend to honor, while others threatened to delete their Kraken accounts. Yet others called on fans to have patience.

Kraken was not available for comment when contacted by Insider.

Shiba inu has rallied in price by more than 360% in the last month, compared with a roughly 11% gain for dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency. It was last down around 10% on the day, at around $US0.00006220.