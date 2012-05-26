Kraft's Mondelez Finally Has A Logo ... And It's Purple

Photo: Facebook / Kraft

Two months after Kraft decided to change the name of its international division to Mondelez the company has finally released a logo. And it’s purple.Kraft crowdsourced employees for the new name. There were 1,700 entries. Mondelez combines variations of the Spanish words for “world” and “deliciousness.”



Even though the new name has been blasted in the media (and apparently could be confused with “oral sex” in Russian), more than 90 per cent of shareholders approved the name and logo when it was put to a vote earlier this week.

Kraft Foods Inc. will remain “Kraft” in North America.

