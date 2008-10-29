Kraft Raises Outlook -- Shoppers See Value In Mac 'N' Cheese

We’ve already discussed the big dietary shift at: Less consumption of expensive meat, more consumption of cheap processed foods heavy in subsidized grains and sugars. Kraft, the newest Dow component, is in the sweet spot.



Everything was solid in its latest quarter like pre-cooked grocery-store pizzas, Oscar Meyer “deli” meats, Jell-O, macaroni and cheese and even a new line of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese crackers (weird). It even raised its revenue outlook slighty, a rare sighting.

As family budgets are squeezed, our ongoing programs to add value to our products through investments in quality, marketing and innovation are paying off. Consumers are increasingly coming home to Kraft for delicious food and great value. As a result, we remain confident that we will deliver our 2008 commitments, with strong momentum going into 2009.

