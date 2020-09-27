Only 1,000 boxes of Pumpkin Spice mac and cheese are being raffled off by Kraft, which says it's 'trolling the classic PSL' from Starbucks

Kraft Kraft’s limited edition Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese

Kraft is releasing a limited edition Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese flavour this fall.

1,000 lucky winners will get to try a box, which comes with a coffee cup and a special pumpkin-spice flavour packet.

As the leaves turn orange, flannel-wearers everywhere anticipate the arrival of the classic drink: The Pumpkin Spice Latte. But this year, there’s another seasonal treat to look forward to: Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese.

On Tuesday, Kraft Canada announced that they would be raffling off 1,000 boxes come October, and directed people to an online waitlist to enter for a chance to win. 30,000 Canadians signed up for the waitlist in 48 hours, according to Today. On Friday, Kraft announced that Americans have the chance to taste the special edition mac and cheese too.

“While Pumpkin Spice KD may be trolling the classic ‘PSL’, this spicy cheesy treat is very real and will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping,” Kraft said in a press release.

The pasta dish is made with Kraft’s traditional cheese powder and has a fall twist: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. A box of Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese also comes with a coffee cup “with your name written on it (spelled wrong of course),” in a nod to the classic PSL â€” a not-so-subtle reference to Starbucks.

“After seeing the huge response Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese received north of the border, and even hearing some heated debates about it down here, we had to bring it to the U.S. for Americans to try,” said Martina Davis, brand manager for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese said, according to Today.

Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese follows other unusual announcements from the classic brand. In August, Kraft released a Cheetos mac and cheese, complete with a Flamin’ Hot flavour, and a special breakfast edition mac and cheese. In a press release titled, “It’s Official: Kraft Mac & Cheese Is Approved for Breakfast,” the company said that 56% of parents served their children mac and cheese for breakfast more often since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curious cooks have until September 29 to enter the sweepstakes to win Pumpkin Spice Macaroni and Cheese. Only 1,000 lucky winners will be able to taste the experimental new dish.

