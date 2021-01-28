Kraft is releasing pink candy-flavored Mac and Cheese for Valentine's Day

Kraft

Kraft released limited-edition pink mac and cheese ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The dish is also candy-flavored, and only available to contest winners.

Brands often create Valentine’s Day-themed products, like pink or heart-shaped dishes.

Kraft is releasing a limited-edition Valentine’s Day mac and cheese with candy flavoring.

The food company is pitching hot pink mac and cheese as a Valentine’s Day alternative to flowers or chocolates. Kraft says the dish comes with the same cheesy ingredients as usual, along with an additional candy flavour packet that creates the pink colour and adds “hints of sweet candy flavour.”



Kraft is giving away 1,000 boxes of pink mac and cheese, which fans can enter to win here.Entries must be submitted by February 8, and boxes will be delivered by February 14.

The company acknowledges the unorthodox nature of the unnaturally-coloured dish, writing “it sounds a little strange, but hey, love makes people do strange things.”

While pink mac and cheese is new, brands often offer up gimmicks around Valentine’s Day. Last year, Olive Garden offered breadstick bouquets, Dunkin’ sold pink heart-shaped doughnuts and Velvet Macchiatos, and Papa John’s sells heart-shaped pizzas.

