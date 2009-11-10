Cadbury Tells Kraft To Get Lost

WSJ: Cadbury PLC emphatically rejected a £9.8 billion ($16.28 billion) hostile bid from Kraft Foods Inc., setting up what could be a lengthy tussle for control of the British confectioner….



By making its offer official, Kraft effectively appeals directly to Cadbury shareholders to accept a merger proposal that Cadbury’s executives and directors have steadfastly rejected. Kraft, facing lackluster sales and upward pressure on its raw-material costs, wants to absorb Cadbury to boost its exposure to developing markets and growth prospects.

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.