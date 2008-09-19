Kraft Is Now A Big Cheese! Taking AIG's Place On The Dow

The nationalization and low price of AIG necessitated a rare replacement on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. So who gets the spot? Kraft, which will be the first food product represented on the benchmark index.



CFO.com: Dow Jones announced this morning that Kraft Foods will replace American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The move will take effect when trading opens on Monday, September 22.

AIG was taken over by the federal government Tuesday night. Changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are rare, said Dow Jones Indexes editor John A. Prestbo, “although this time change was forced by the effective nationalization of AIG and its very low stock price.” AIG had been listed in the index since April 1, 2004…

The move leaves the Dow underweighted in financial firms. “We are refraining at this point from adding another stock in the financial industry because of the extremely unsettled conditions,” explained Robert Thomson, managing editor of the Wall Street Journal, who oversees the makeup of the Dow.

Thomson said that adding Kraft to the Dow would add food products to the index, which currently are not represented at all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.