Kraft Foods is pulling its Macaroni & Cheese dinners off shelves because of metal fragments

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Kraft macaroni and cheese products are seen on the shelf at a grocery store in Washington, May 3, 2012.

Kraft Foods is voluntarily recalling some of its macaroni and cheese boxed dinners because some of the product was reportedly found to have pieces of metal in it.

According to a press release from Kraft Foods Group, 242,000 cases of “select code dates and manufacturing codes of the Original flavour of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner” have been flagged.

Here’s the full statement from Kraft:

Approx. 242,000 cases of the Original flavour with “Best When Used By” dates of September 18, 2015 through October 11, 2015 with “C2” directly below the date

Kraft Foods Group is voluntarily recalling approximately 242,000 cases of select code dates and manufacturing codes of the Original flavour of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner — due to the possibility that some boxes may contain small pieces of metal. The recalled product is limited to the 7.25-oz. size of the Original flavour of boxed dinner with the “Best When Used By” dates of September 18, 2015 through October 11, 2015, with the code “C2” directly below the date on each individual box. The “C2” refers to a specific production line on which the affected product was made.

Some of these products have also been packed in multi-pack units that have a range of different code dates and manufacturing codes on the external packaging (box or shrink-wrap), depending on the package configuration (see table below).

Recalled product was shipped to customers in the U.S. and several other countries, excluding Canada. The affected dates of this product were sold in only these four configurations:

7.25 oz. box, Original flavour

3-pack box of those 7.25 oz. boxes, Original flavour

4-pack shrink-wrap of those 7.25 oz. boxes, Original flavour

5-pack shrink-wrap of those 7.25 oz. boxes, Original flavour

