Cadbury Has Changed The Recipe Of Its Ubiquitous Creme Egg

This is a bad week for British confectionery lovers.

Cadbury has reportedly changed the recipe for its creme eggs and will no longer be using Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate on the outside of the egg in the UK, according to the Sun (ungated summary in the Telegraph).

This comes on the heels of the company, which is now owned by American foods company Mondelez (Kraft’s confectionary business), reducing the number of eggs in a multi-pack to five from six while continuing to charge the same price.

“It’s no longer Dairy Milk,” a Mondelez spokesperson told the Sun. “It’s similar, but not exactly Dairy Milk.”

The public anger about the two changes seems to be directed toward Cadbury’s new American owner, perhaps rightly. Kraft acquired Cadbury in a hostile takeover back in 2010. The chocolate used in eggs produced for Americans has been made with powdered milk for quite a while.

