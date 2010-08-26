Watch The Trailer For KRACH, The Movie That's Going To Blow Wall Street 2 Out Of The Water

The trailer for the French movie, KRACH (Trader Games), is awesome.



The plot, according to IMDB:

A hot young Wall Street trader finds a formula based on climatology to play the market and win big… but at what cost?From the looks of the preview, the “hot young trader’s” nemesis is Michael Madsen, the guy who danced around to “Stuck in the Middle With You” while he cut off the guys ear in Reservoir Dogs. Yeah, this movie is going to be so much better than Wall Street 2.

Oliver Stone is lucky it’s half in French, otherwise, we suspect it would terrorize Wall Street 2 at the box office.

It starts in France on September 1st, and it will be in theatres in the USA on some vague date in September.

Fun fact: The director’s name is Fabrice Genestal, like Fabulous Fab.

(Via @s_m_i)



