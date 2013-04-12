Here's A Photo Of Ex-KPMG Exec Allegedly Getting Cash For Insider Tips

Mamta Badkar

KPMG recently fired one of its senior partners, Scott London, for allegedly leaking non-public information on Herbalife and Sketchers.

London is said to have tipped off a third party, which the SEC alleges is his friend Brian Shaw. Shaw reportedly made over $1.2 million trading off those tips.

Now CNBC has tweeted an image from the SEC complaint that seems to show London  allegedly receiving one of many $5,000 payments for the information from Shaw. CNBC reports that London typically got 10 per cent of Shaw’s profits.


Click here for the entire SEC complaint.

