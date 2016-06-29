KPMG will soon be using artificial intelligence for audits in Australia

David Ramos/Getty Images

KPMG plans to use IBM’s Watson cognitive computing technology for its professional services in Australia.

The artificial intelligence deal with IBM includes a focus on audit and assurance services.

IBM’s Watson has been doing everything from diagnosing cancer and recommending treatment to analysing the Harry Potter books and running online university courses.

“Already, data and analytics techniques are transforming audit by allowing analysis of much bigger populations of data than traditional sampling from which to draw conclusions,” says Duncan McLennan, KPMG’s national managing partner of audit.

“Cognitive technology will allow us to build on these data and analytics advances. They will be a game changer in how the value of audit is perceived by the marketplace.”

McLennan says we are nearing a tipping point where the use of automation tools, machine learning and data analytics will provide significant enhancements to the range of services and the depth of insights.

KPMG has been bolstering capabilities in a range of emerging technologies through acquisitions.

The professional services group also recently launched a new practice, Solution 49x, to harness the power of cognitive and artificial intelligence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.