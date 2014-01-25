KPMG To Pay $8.2 Million To Settle Auditor Independence Charges

Getty Images

Accounting giant KPMG will pay $8.2 million to settle US regulators’ charges of compromising its independence by providing non-audit services, after allegedly bookkeeping for companies it had audited.

Reuters eports The Securities and Exchange Commission made the announcement today but has not named the companies involved.

KPMG has not confirmed or denied the allegations, and has said it is “fully committed to ensuring our independence with respect to all of our audit clients.”

