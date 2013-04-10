A KPMG Senior Partner Was Allegedly Leaking Inside Info On Herbalife To Someone

Julia La Roche for Business InsiderThe big news of the morning is that Los Angeles-based accounting firm KPMG is resigning as Herbalife’s auditor.



Herbalife’s stock was halted on the news and the opening was delayed. Trading has not yet resumed.

According to DealBook, KPMG disclosed that one of its senior partners was giving non-public information about Herbalife to a third party. That senior partner has been fired.

According to CNBC’s Scott Wapner, that third party is not related to Bill Ackman, who is shorting Herbalife, or his rival Carl Icahn, who has snapped up a huge stake.

So who is the third party?

