The Now-Former KPMG Senior Partner Who Allegedly Leaked Info About Herbalife Has Been Identified

KPMG said it fired one of its senior partners for allegedly leaking non-public information in Herbalife and Sketchers to a third party who then traded on that info.



The Wall Street Journal has named the now-former senior partner as Scott London. Bloomberg News’ Julie Hyman Tweeted that the Skechers CFO confirms that the senior partner was Scott London.

London has been at the firm for over 29 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was in charge of audit practice for KPMG in Southern California.

It’s still unclear who is the “third party.” CNBC’s Scott Wapner reported earlier that the third party is not related to hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who is short Herbalife, or Carl Icahn, who is long the nutrition company.

The accounting firm resigned as an auditor to those companies. Both the SEC and FBI are said to be investigating the matter, according to press reports.

Here’s a screenshot of London’s LinkedIn profile:

LinkedIn screencap

