KPMG Is Moving Into Melbourne's $1.6 Billion Collins Square

KPMG / Twitter

KPMG will move into the top 11 floors of Lang Walker’s Collins Square, under a 15-year lease agreement announced today.

The accounting giant will have sole signage rights of Tower 2. Collins Square will comprise five commercial towers in Melbourne’s Docklands precinct.

KPMG expects to move into the new 55,000-square-metre space in early 2017, joining Transurban, the Commonwealth Bank, the Australian Taxation Office and Penguin Random House.

It will move out of 161 Collins Street, where it has about 30,000 square metres of space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.