KPMG Chief Defrauds Firm to Keep Up With Wife's Wishes

Yael Bizouati
Even in tough times, some ladies just can’t let go of their lifestyle.

First we had the TARP-wives and the girls of “Dating A Banker Anonymous.” Now, over in the UK, we’ve got a wife who gives a whole new meaning to the phrase “high maintenance.” 

UK’s Daily Mail reports that a KPMG accountancy chief swindled £545,000 to pay for his new wife’s luxury tastes.

Andrew Wetherall was just too scared to face a second divorce and just bought into his wife’s every desire- which amounted to £15,000 a month to keep her happy.

From the Daily Mail:

He told officers once he started stealing it became easier and easier as there were few controls or restrictions upon him, and he became cavalier in his approach.

A spokesman for KPMG said yesterday its system had since been tightened up.

And last night when the Daily Mail sought to approach Mrs Wetherall, her husband said: “She’s out shopping.”

